30 boxes of Covishield shipped by SII to Hyderabad

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 19th January 2021 2:30 pm IST

Pune: Facilitating COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country, 30 boxes of Covishield vaccine made by Serum Institute of India were shipped from Pune in Maharashtra to Hyderabad in Telangana on Tuesday, as per the official notice by the institute.

On January 16, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 140 centres have been shortlisted for the distribution of the vaccine, he had added.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

READ:  Hyderabadi woman confined in UAE, family seeks Centre's help for repatriation
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 19th January 2021 2:30 pm IST
Back to top button