30 buried in Maha hillslide, many others trapped

Raigad (Maharashtra): In a potentially massive tragedy, at least 30 villagers are reported buried alive when a portion of a hill crashed on their homes following torrential rains, officials said here on Friday.

The incident took place in the small Talai village in the hilly stretch in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which has been clobbered with heavy downpours for the past three days.

As per preliminary information, the hillock slid and crashed on around three dozen homes below, trapping a majority of the victims in the boulders, stones and slush which hurtled at full force.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the location and more details are awaited.