30 candidates in fray for Andhra teachers’ legislative polls

Amaravati, March 13 : As many 30 candidates are in fray for the biennial Andhra Pradesh legislative council elections for East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts teachers’ constituencies on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayananda held a video conference with the respective district collectors, returning officers, observers, AROs and others to review the preparedness for the poll process.

The election will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in all the polling stations, except in left wing extremism (LWE) affected divisions such as Rampachodavaram and Yatapaka in East Godavari district and Kukunoor and Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, where the polling will end at 2 p.m.

The CEO scheduled vote counting on Wednesday.

As many as 17,467 electors are there in the Godavari districts and 13,505 in Krishna-Guntur.

Vijayanand clamped down restriction orders in the pound bound districts, barring all forms of canvassing and enforcing the closure of liquor and toddy shops, including several other restrictions.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers I. Samuel Anand Kumar and KV Ramana have been appointed as observers for Godavari districts and Krishna-Guntur respectively.

