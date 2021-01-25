30 CBI officials get President’s Police Medals

New Delhi, Jan 25 : As many as 30 CBI officials have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Republic Day.

Six CBI officers bagged the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, while 24 others got the Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Those awarded for distinguished service included Sampat Meena, currently posted as CBI Joint Director in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow; Vineet Vinayak, currently posted as Joint Director (Chandigarh) in New Delhi; Saraladas Mishra, posted as ASP in CBI’s Economic Offence (EO)-III in New Delhi; Vivek Dhir, posted as Deputy Superintendent (DSP) in CBI’s ACB Jammu; Surender Kumar Rohilla, posted as DSP in CBI’s ACU-V in New Delhi; and Basant Singh Bisht, Head Constable, posted at the CBI headquarters here.

Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to one DIG, two SPs, three Assistant Superintendent of Police), three DSPs, one Inspector, one Sub-Inspector, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, seven Head Constables, three Constables and one office Superintendent.

Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been given to Abhay Singh, posted as DIG in CBI’s EO-III in New Delhi; Manish Viresh Surti, posted as SP in CBI’s AC-IV Bhopal; Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi, posted as SP in CBI’s ACB Dehradun; Prahlad Kishore Jha, posted as ASP in CBI’s ACB in Dhanbad; Richhpal Singh, posted as ASP in CBI’s ACB Jaipur; Letkholam Hangshing, posted as ASP in CBI’s ACB in Imphal; Ismail Babalal Pendhari, posted as DSP in CBI’s SU Mumbai; Rama Raman Tripathi, posted as DSP in CBI’s AC-II in New Delhi; Devraj Vakkada, posted as DSP in CBI’s ACB in Cochin; and Rajender Singh Gosain, posted as Inspector in CBI’s ACB in Mumbai.

Others include Naresh Kumar, an SI posted in CBI’s AC-V in New Delhi; Srigopal Sharma, posted as ASI at CBI HQ in New Delhi; Samshar Singh Dalal, posted as ASI in CBI’s AC-II in New Delhi; KK Sasi, posted as HC in CBI’s BS&FB in Bengaluru; Shiv Dutt Sharma, posted as HC in CBI Academy at Ghaziabad; A Damodharan, posted as Head Constable in CBI’s ACB in Madurai; Tapan Kumar Barua, posted as HC at CBI HQ in New Delhi; Prasad Thankappan, posted as HC at CBI’s ACB in Cochin; Ramesh Chand, posted as HC at CBI’s SU in New Delhi; Naran Meramanbhai Bhochiya, posted as HC in CBI’s ACB in Gandhinagar; Anand Rajaram Pandhare, posted as Constable in CBI’s SU in Mumbai; Avinash Kumar, posted as Constable at CBI HQ in New Delhi; Prasad G, posted as Constable in CBI’s IPCU in New Delhi; and Ranjini Subramanian, posted as Office Superintendent in CBI’s ACB in Chennai.

