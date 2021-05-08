30 flights from Hyderabad airport cancelled amid COVID-19 restrictions

Hyderabad: Several domestic flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to various cities were canceled from midnight on Friday.

Nearly 30 flights to Hyderabad-Delhi, Hyderabad-Pune, Chennai and Bangalore have been canceled. The decision was taken due to restrictions on passengers in various cities in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave, the airport sources told Telangana Today.

Besides, COVID cases are being registered in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In this context, travelers traveling from Telangana-Andhra Pradesh to other states have to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities announced that flights had been carefully canceled before the COVID-19 intensified, even in various states.

Passengers are also postponing their journeys due to traffic congestion during the night curfew.

As a result, the number of people traveling by air has dropped significantly. This also seems to be a reason for the cancellation of flights. This has affected domestic flights as well as international services. Already, various countries are imposing restrictions on flights from India. Following this, services from Hyderabad to London, Dubai and Sharjah were canceled.