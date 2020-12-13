30 injured as bus overturns in Odisha

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 11:26 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 : At least 30 people were injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on the Biju Highway under the Ampani police station in Kalahandi.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The bus carrying over 40 migrant workers was on its way to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh via Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi when the accident occurred.

On getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

