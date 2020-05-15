30 more test positive, J&K COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000

Jammu: Thirty more tested positive in J&K on Friday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory across the 1,000 mark.

A statement issued by Information and Public Relations Department said with the new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients reached 1,013.

Of the 30 who tested positive, nine belong to the Jammu division and 21 to the Kashmir division.

So far, 11 patients have died while 513 have completely recovered.

At present, there are 489 active cases in J&K of whom 51 are in Jammu division and 438 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

