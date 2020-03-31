30 people who returned from Markaz Nizamuddin kept in isolation

Hyderabad: Medics outside an isolation ward of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI03-03-2020_000174B) *** Local Caption ***

Hyderabad: In order to control the spread of Corvirus in Telangana, people who returned from Delhi have been kept under close watch. More than 30 people who returned from Tablighi ijtema at Markaz Nizamabad have been kept in isolation.

The centre is always home for foreign preachers and devotees and it is feared that virus spread from foreigners to locals at the centre.

Many people from Hyderabad and Nizamabad centres who had been to Delhi Markaz have been shifted to isolation centres.

According to reports people from Nizamabad centre had attended the meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin and returned Hyderabad on March 17 by air. One of them fell sick after which authorities kept nearly 31 people in isolation.

15 people have been kept in a special ward for treatment of Coronavirus in Nizamabad Government Hospital. One of them was already suffering from typhoid. He died of heart attack. The other 16 have been kept in a minority residential school at Dichpally which has been converted into isolation centre.

Meanwhile Nizamabad Jamat-e-Islami workers arranged necessary items for the people kept in isolation.

Source: Siasat news

