30 to 40 countries unable to give 2nd COVID shots: WHO

As of June 18, a total of 2,378,482,776 vaccine doses have been administered across the world, according to the WHO.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th June 2021 1:08 pm IST
WHO warns delta variant taking hold in Europe
The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health.

Geneva: Between 30 to 40 countries are unable to provide second doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, especially those expecting jabs from AstraZeneca, officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

 “We have a huge number of countries currently that have had to suspend the rollout of their second doses of vaccine,” Xinhua news agency quoted Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director-General on Organizational Change, as saying on Friday.

Many countries that were expecting AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, distributed through WHO-led COVAX program, had seen their supplies being reduced as the manufacturer had to prioritize India’s outbreak in April 2021.

MS Education Academy

Aylward said that countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Middle East as well as neighbours of India, such as Nepal or Sri Lanka, are affected. Many of these countries “are at the very end of the supply they have”, said Katherine O’Brien, WHO Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals.

She added that countries with “weak” vaccination programs suffer from discontinued supplies, a situation that could create a loss of confidence among populations.

As of June 18, a total of 2,378,482,776 vaccine doses have been administered across the world, according to the WHO.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button