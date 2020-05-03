30 Turkish military vehicles enter Syria’s Idlib

DAMASCUS: A convoy of 30 Turkish military vehicles entered Syria’s northern Idlib province, a war monitor reported.

The military convoy carried logistic and military gears, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Also Read Syrian govt ends school early for over 4 mln students

The UK-based watchdog group said 2,980 Turkish military gears entered Idlib since March 5, when Russia and Turkey established a cease-fire deal in Idlib between the rebels and the Syrian army.

The Syrian government repeatedly called for the withdrawal of foreign forces that entered Syria without the consent of the Syrian government such as the Turkish and the US forces.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.