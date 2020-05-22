3000 Migrants used tyre tubes to cross Yamuna and enter UP

Lucknow: lakhs of migrants are seen travelling from cities to reach their native lands. Undertaking immense risk with just no food, water just on barefoot to reach their native places.

In an attempt to reach UP from Haryana, nearly 3,000 migrants have been silently crossing the Yamuna river holding rubber tubes at night. Since the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with stories of migrants going through unspeakable suffering amid the nationwide lockdown.

This is just another instance of the troubles they have been facing to reach their native times while risking their lives.

After heightened vigil at state borders, migrants taking another risk of dangerously crossing river. Video of migrants trying to enter Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Haryana by crossing Yamuna river on water tubes. pic.twitter.com/kKRAHXAjoi — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2020

Closer view of how dangerous this entire operation is. Four people on one small rubber tube with luggage in between. Men in the river try to pull them across. pic.twitter.com/ABKKy5OrrX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2020

Every night for the past few days nearly 3,000 migrant workers, children included, have been jumping into the Yamuna holding rubber tubes to stay afloat.

For the uninitiated, Yamuna river doubles up as the border between UP and Haryana on a 70-km stretch in Saharanpur.

