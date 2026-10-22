3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims return from Saudi: MEA

Around 3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia over the past week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, October 22.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi urges Centre to bring back pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

The 3,000 pilgrims returned on available flights, in addition to more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims who travelled back to India on their booked flights over the same period, he said. “Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” he added.

The Indian missions are also providing welfare assistance with support from community volunteers. Jaiswal said round-the-clock control rooms had been established to assist Indian nationals and regular advisories were being issued.

Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2026

Embassy of India, Riyadh

Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784

Toll-free: 8002471234 (calls from within Saudi Arabia only)

WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

Jaiswal’s statement came after AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to facilitate the return of around 4,000 Indian pilgrims stranded in Makkah and Madinah.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the pilgrims had travelled through IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India but were unable to return after the airlines cancelled their flights. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to permit the airlines to operate larger aircraft or arrange special flights.

Owaisi also alleged that travel agents had abandoned the pilgrims and called for urgent government intervention to ensure they received assistance.

4,000 pilgrims from India are stuck in Makkah & Madina.They had flown via @IndiGo6E @AkasaAir @airindia but are now stuck there since these Airlines have cancelled their flights.@DGCAIndia must give these airline’s permission to run flights in larger aircraft’s so that these… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 22, 2026

The flight disruptions came amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on airports in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was reportedly targeted earlier in October.

A projectile strike on Sunday, October 11, killed one person and injured 11 others, while an attack on Saturday, October 10, reportedly killed 14 people and injured more than 300, according to the civil aviation authority.