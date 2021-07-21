3,000 Vizag steel plant supporters to protest in Delhi in August

Visakhapatnam: As many as 3,000 workers opposed to the central government’s privatisation plan of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are planning to protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

“As many as 3,000 workers will leave for Delhi on July 31st and we plan to protest on August 2-3 at Jantar Mantar,” said a worker on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, around 10 VSP workers union leaders are leaving for Delhi to meet opposition party floor leaders in the Parliament and explain about the steel plant and their opposition to its sale plan.

“We will explain the loss that would occur to Visakhapatnam and workers. We will also explain whom the Centre is planning to benefit with this sale,” said a protester.

According to the protesters, Rajya Sabha member and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijayasai Reddy has already assured that he would facilitate meetings with all the political parties’ floor leaders in the Parliament, including the new steel minister.

VSP employees and workers have resolved that they will fight until the central government takes back its privatisation plan.

Several workers fear that privatising the steel plant will lead to the non-implementation of reservation benefits.

“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-ruled state government is also negotiating with the Centre to continue the steel plant as a government organisation,” he said.

Protesters are venting their anger at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reiterating its plan to sell away the steel plant in the latest Parliament session.

They noted that the Centre is doing this despite VSP putting up an excellent performance.

Another supporter, who fought for the steel plant as a student, observed that the onus of protecting the steel plant also lies on the shoulders of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.