31 flap shell turtles found dead in Vadodara lake

By Qayam Published: June 28, 2020, 11:28 am IST

Vadodara: Thirty-one flap shell turtles were found dead on Saturday under mysterious circumstances at a lake in Kamla Nagar, Vadodara.

According to the Forest Department, a local, during the morning walk saw the carcasses of the flap shell turtles in the lake situated in Kamla Nagar and informed the authority. Following that, the Forest Department reached the spot and retrieved the carcasses from the lake.

Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vadodara said, “We have recovered 31 carcasses of turtle, which have been sent for postmortem. The report is awaited and further investigation is underway.”

Source: ANI
