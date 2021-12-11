31-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers

Jerusalem: A 31-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Friday by Israeli soldiers during a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Shehab News Agency reported.

According to the Palestinian ministry of health, Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

اســتـشـ ــهــاد الشاب جميل أبو عياش متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال خلال مواجهات بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/IlRW8ky94J — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 10, 2021

It is reported that dozens of Palestinian youths were injured by live and rubber-coated metal bullets and suffocated during the confrontations in Beta and other villages in Nablus.

Palestinians are organizing rallies, on Fridays, in several locations in the West Bank, to protest against the continued Israeli settlements.

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, are illegal under international law. Currently, more than 450,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which is also home to 2.8 million Palestinians.