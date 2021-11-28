315 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Sunday reported 315 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 29,95,600 and the toll to 38,198.

Discharges numbered 236, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,50,542, leaving 6,831 cases, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of coronavirus cases with 152 fresh infections. Both the deaths were from the city.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Dharwad 49, Mysuru 26, Dakshina Kannada 19, Tumakuru 11 and 10 each in Shivamogga and Udupi.

There were zero fatalities in 30 districts.

While 12 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities, 14 had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.42 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 0.63 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 77,818 samples were tested in the state, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.31 crore.

The number of vaccinations administered till date rose to 7.32 crore, with 1,83,255 people being inoculated on Sunday, the bulletin said.