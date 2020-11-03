32.82% polling in Bihar till afternoon in 94 segments (3nd Ld)

Patna, Nov 3 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that an average of 32.82 per cent polling had been recorded in 94 Bihar Assembly segments in 17 districts till Tuesday afternoon.

Muzaffarpur had recorded polling percentage of 41.25, followed by West Champaran’s 39.34, Khagaria 38.11, and Samastipur 36.99 till 1 pm.

Vaishali’s polling percentage was 32.97, Saran 29.88, Begusarai 36.15, Bhagalpur 34.99, Nalanda 35.31, Patna 28, East Champaran 30.79, Sheohar 29.75, Sitamadhi 33.28, Madhubani 30.79, Gopalgang 33.50, Siwan 29.89, and Darbhanga 26.73.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Voters may have some resentment but I am fully sure about the win of NDA. We are 100 per cent sure that we will form the new government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.”

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi too claimed that she had received positive reports from all polling stations in favour of the Mahagathbandhan.

Janata Dal-United leader Chandrika Rai alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal had made unrealistic promise on providing 10 lakh government jobs. “It is not easy and people will not get influenced by their bluff.”

Meanwhile, three members of a family were allegedly assaulted outside a polling booth in Fatuha town in Patna district. The victims claimed that a group of people pressured them to vote in favour of their party’s candidates which they refused. When they came out of the booth after voting, they were attacked and injured, they alleged.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.