32-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi’s Kishangarh

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 9th February 2021 10:10 pm IST
Stabbed 17 times, survivor of murder attempt wants to do family proud
Representative image

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area on Tuesday, police said here.

The victim was identified as Tarannum, alias Heena, a resident of the area, they said.

Information was received at Kishangarh police station from Fortis hospital at around 3 am that a woman having stab injury was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim’s friend Sumit had admitted her to the hospital. Sumit and Tarannum’s husband are being interrogated, the police said, adding that no one has been detained yet.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 9th February 2021 10:10 pm IST
Back to top button