32-yr-old man found hanging in AIIMS Delhi

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th July 2020 12:52 pm IST
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center on Thursday morning, police said.

Raj Amani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, underwent intestinal surgery at AIIMS Hospital in July 2019, they said.

He came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center on July 15, police said.

Patel was admitted to the hospital around 10.30 pm. Later, the man went missing from the admission area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center, Thakur said.

Patel was taken to the emergency area, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said a ligature mark was found over the anterior aspect of the neck.

No suicide note has been found so far and investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP added.

Source: PTI
