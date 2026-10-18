320 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 320 motorists were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad Commissionerate over the weekend during a special drive on October 16 and 17.

Out of all offenders, 265 were two-wheeler riders, and 38 were four-wheeler drivers; 16 were three-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver. Among all offenders, 266 recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 36- 200; 38 had a BAC ranging from 201- 300, and 16 had a BAC of 301-550.

Also Read 265 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent). From October 12 to 17, courts disposed of 196 drunk driving cases in Cyberabad. Among these, 191 were let off after paying fines, and five others were asked to pay fines and do social service.

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.