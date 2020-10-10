32,12,439 MT paddy purchased from over 2.83L farmers till Oct 9

New Delhi, Oct 10 : With the arrival of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS), the gvernment continues to procure Kharif crops at MSP from the farmers as per its existing MSP schemes, like in the previous seasons.

In the procuring States, purchase of 32,12,439 MT of paddy has taken place up to October 9 from over 2.83 lakh farmers with an MSP outflow of Rs 6,065.09 crore.

“Further, based on the proposal from the states, approval has been accorded for the procurement of 30.70 LMT of pulses and oilseeds from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” said a government statement.

Moreover, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of copra (the perennial crop) from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala has also been given.

For other states and UTs, approval will be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra under the price support scheme (PSS) so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rates go below the MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective states or UTs, the government informed.

Up to October 9, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 459.60 MT of moong having MSP value of Rs. 3.33 crore benefitting 326 farmers in Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In respect of copra and urad, rates are ruling at or above MSP in most of the major producing states. The respective state/UTs governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective states based on the arrivals of moong and other Kharif pulses and oilseeds.

The procurement of seed cotton (kapas) during KMS 2020-21 has started from October 1, and cumulative procurement as on October 9 by the Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of 22,339 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 6,451.73 lakh, benefitting 4,286 farmers.

Source: IANS

