32K new Covid cases take India’s tally to 97.35L

New Delhi, Dec 9 : With 32,080 new coronavirus infections and 402 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 97,35,850 on Wednesday, while the death toll touched 1,41,360, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Tuesday, the country had recorded 26,567 cases, the lowest spike witnessed in recent months. Till now 92,15,581 have recovered, while there are 37,89,09 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 94.66 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent. On Tuesday 10,22,712 tests were conducted, taking the tally of total tests conducted to 14,98,36,767.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,59,367 cases till date.

Over 72 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat.

On Tuesday, the health ministry had informed that 30 crore Indian population has been earmarked for the large-scale immunization of Covid-19 vaccine after the approval.

The ministry stated that the national expert group on vaccine administration has recommended 30 crore Indians to receive the vaccine shots first.

The figure includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore general population falling in the priority groups set by an expert group.

