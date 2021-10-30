33.27 percent polling recorded in Huzurabad till 11am

Huzurabad: The By-election in Huzurabad constituency is going on peacefully. As of 11 am, 33.27 percent of polling has been recorded. A large number of voters are waiting for their turn at the polling stations.

While a large number of voters are exercising their right to vote in Huzurabad, Veenavanka and Kamalapur constituencies, polling in Jammikunta and Illandakunta constituencies has been slow. Eatala Rajender and his wife on Saturday morning casted their votes.

Mild tension prevailed at Veenavanka mandal in Huzurzabad after a group of TRS and BJP activists clashed after TRS leader Kaushik Reddy visited one of the polling booth.

However, Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan said polling was going on peacefully. Everyone is advised to exercise the right to vote. He inspected the polling stations in Veenavanka. Everyone who comes to the polling booth before 7 pm will be given a chance to vote.