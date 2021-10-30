33.27 percent polling recorded in Huzurabad till 11am

By SM Bilal|   Published: 30th October 2021 11:27 am IST

Huzurabad: The By-election in Huzurabad constituency is going on peacefully. As of 11 am, 33.27 percent of polling has been recorded. A large number of voters are waiting for their turn at the polling stations.

While a large number of voters are exercising their right to vote in Huzurabad, Veenavanka and Kamalapur constituencies, polling in Jammikunta and Illandakunta constituencies has been slow. Eatala Rajender and his wife on Saturday morning casted their votes.

Mild tension prevailed at Veenavanka mandal in Huzurzabad after a group of TRS and BJP activists clashed after TRS leader Kaushik Reddy visited one of the polling booth.

MS Education Academy

However, Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan said polling was going on peacefully. Everyone is advised to exercise the right to vote. He inspected the polling stations in Veenavanka. Everyone who comes to the polling booth before 7 pm will be given a chance to vote.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button