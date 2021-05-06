33 air ambulances land in Hyderabad in 15 days: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: As many as 33 medical air ambulances from various parts of the country shifted critically-ill patients to Hyderabad for advanced treatment during the last 15 days.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who claimed that Hyderabad has become medical treatment capital of India.

“If you go to any hospital in the city, you will find patients from states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh. During the last 15 days, 33 medical air ambulances came from various parts of country which shows that people don’t find such treatment elsewhere,” he said.

The Chief Secretary, who was addressing a news conference, maintained that the Covid situation in Telangana was under control.

Asked if the state would import vaccines, he said inquires were made and the state was exploring the possibility but procedure and rules are controlled by the Centre.

Somesh Kumar, who recently held talks with vaccine manufacturers, said the manufacturers were planning to ramp up production after June-July.

He hoped that the vaccine situation would ease with the production of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine by Biological E.

He also said the state government was corresponding with the Centre seeking increased allocation of vaccines and it has also written to companies.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing vaccine supplies to the state.

Somesh Kumar said vaccination for 18-44 age group has been kept in abeyance due to lack of adequate supply from the Centre. “The state has 1.72 crore population in this age group and it requires 3.40 crore vaccines but they (Centre) have allotted only 3.90 lakh doses for the month of May,” he said.

He said the state government continued administering doses to people over 45 years. However, vaccination is being done only for those pre-booking due to less supply from the Centre and also to prevent crowding at the centres.

The state has so far administered 42.24 lakh doses. Vaccination for people above 45 years is not happening in private hospitals now as under the new policy announced by the Centre, the hospitals have to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers.

About Remdesvir injection, he said till the state had control over the drug and things were under control. The state ordered 5 lakh doses in view of the demand but the Centre was giving only 5,000 vials per day.

The state has told the high court that the state required 25,000 vials and the court directed the Centre to provide another 20,000 vials.