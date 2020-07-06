33 more Basthi Dhawakana to come up in Hyderabad

By Mohammed Hussain Published: July 06, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
33 more Basthi Dhawakana to come up in Hyderabad
The GHMC is taking keen to set up more Basti Dawakhanas to provide health services to the urban poor free of cost.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be providing facilities to establish 33 more Basthi Dhawakana in the city soon.
GHMC, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar stated that in the first phase 123, and  in the second phase 44 Basthi Dawakhanas have already  been established. With an addition of another 33 of these types of clinics, the total will rise to 200. More of these will help citizens to avail their medical services nearby. 

“In order to provide basic medical facilities to more people in local areas, the GHMC will facilitate in providing buildings and other basic amenities to set  up 33 more Basthi dawakhana in the city,” added Lokesh Kumar.

As per the orders of the Chief Minister, the GHMC  along with Health and Family Welfare Department  providing medical facilitates to the poor and middle class people in the local areas.   

The aim of this programme is to provide two such clinics in each ward, said the Commissioner.

