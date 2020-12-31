33-year-old Aurangabad man swallows 9-inch toothbrush; doctor performs surgery to remove

Aurangabad: In a bizarre accident, a 33-year-old man in Aurangabad on December 26 swallowed a 9-inch toothbrush. Doctors in Ghati hospital had to perform a life-saving operation on Wednesday to remove it.

Dr. Junaid M. Sheikh, an associate professor and unit in-charge of the surgery department, who led the operation team, said that Rajesh Jadhav—a laborer was rushed to Ghati Hospital on December 26 at around 11 a.m. with abdominal pain.

When it was discovered that he had swallowed a toothbrush, a CT scan was performed to determine the location of the brush in his abdomen.

Dr. Junaid said, “If the brush was not removed immediately, there was a risk of perforation in the stomach, intestines, and rupture of the intestines. That could have led to further complications and could have been fatal, so we decided to operate immediately.”

He further said, “A team was formed for an extraordinary operation under the guidance and advice of senior doctors of the hospital.”

The toothbrush was removed after a small laparotomy of the patient’s abdomen about 90 minutes after the operation. An internal cleansing was also done to protect the patient from any other type of disease.

“The patient is stable now. He will be discharged after five to six days, when we remove the sutures and depending on how well he convalesces,” Dr. Junaid said.

