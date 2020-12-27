33-year-old woman Ansiya set to become Deputy Mayor of Kochi

Kochi: K.A. Ansiya, CPI councilor representing the Mattancherry Division is all set to become the Deputy Mayor of Kochi whereas M. Anilkumar of the party is likely to be the Mayor of the city.

The election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. It will be held using open ballot system.

As per Free Press Journal, after the declaration of the results of the elections, the oaths will be administered by the Collector.

Ansiya is a 33-year-old woman councilor who contested for the councilor post for the first time.

She won the seat from the Mattancherry Division which is considered the stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). She emerged victorious by a margin of 23 votes.