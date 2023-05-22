Seven of 34 female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jail suffer from ailments

Since 1967, the Israeli occupation has arrested more than 17,000 Palestinian female prisoners, of whom 34 are still in prison.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd May 2023 5:32 pm IST
34 female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Jerusalem: 34 female Palestinian prisoners are currently being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions and are subjected to a systematic policy of medical negligence.

According to Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, among the 34 female prisoners, 13 have received varying sentences.

Eight female prisoners were sentenced to more than ten years, including a 16-year-old.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan dies in Israeli jail 86 days post hunger strike

Seven suffer from medical conditions, in addition to two minor prisoners who were placed under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Director of Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, former prisoner Riyad Al-Ashqar calls for the international organization for Women’s Affairs to intervene to protect Palestinian women from Israeli crimes.

Since 1967, the Israeli occupation has arrested more than 17,000 Palestinian female prisoners, of whom 34 are still in prison.

There are 4700 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, of whom 551 are serving life sentences, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd May 2023 5:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button