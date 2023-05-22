Seven of 34 female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jail suffer from ailments

Jerusalem: 34 female Palestinian prisoners are currently being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions and are subjected to a systematic policy of medical negligence.

According to Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, among the 34 female prisoners, 13 have received varying sentences.

Eight female prisoners were sentenced to more than ten years, including a 16-year-old.

Seven suffer from medical conditions, in addition to two minor prisoners who were placed under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Director of Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, former prisoner Riyad Al-Ashqar calls for the international organization for Women’s Affairs to intervene to protect Palestinian women from Israeli crimes.

Since 1967, the Israeli occupation has arrested more than 17,000 Palestinian female prisoners, of whom 34 are still in prison.

There are 4700 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, of whom 551 are serving life sentences, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.