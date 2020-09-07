34 injured in Iran earthquake

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 2:30 pm IST
Tehran, Sep 7 : At least 34 people were injured in a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Ramian county in Iran’s Golestan province on Monday.

There has been no death report from the earthquake, Xinhua news agency quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, chief of Iran’s Emergency Organization, as saying.

The quake has caused damage to 50 houses in the region, Hamid Reza Choobdari, the governor of Ramian, was quoted as saying.

The epicentre, with a depth of 9.0 km, was at 37.021 degrees north latitude and 55.101 degrees east longitude, according to Iran’s Seismological Centre.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

