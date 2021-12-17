340 km Ring Road in Hyderabad will attract investors: KTR

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday announced that the 340 Km long Regional Ring Road will soon be a reality

The minister was of the view that the advent of the road would bring further development for the state. KTR further said, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao always dreams big and this 340 km-RRR will also come up soon. With this facility, Hyderabad will further develop and attract more investors from across the country and world,”

Speaking at the inauguration of the LED illumination from Kokapet to Shamshabad at the ORR Patancheru interchange, he said, “The RRR would be as rewarding and useful as the Outer Ring Road and added that the project would be fruitful for local youth as new job opportunities would be created for them.”

According to a press release, KTR was pleased with the setting up of LED parks and said, “Yesterday in Sultanpur Medical Devices Park, the land was allotted to 50 companies and seven companies started on a single day.”

He further said, “Efforts are underway by the state government to create more job opportunities in Ranga Reddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy.”

KTR was happy with the efforts made by the Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, crediting his leadership which has enabled the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to successfully accomplish a number of development projects.

The special chief secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday, expressing his pleasure over the ORR being illuminated, ” Minister @KTRTRS illuminated the entire #ORR stretch ( incl service roads, ramps & intersections). This is web-based managed including linear dimming options & make travel on ORR totally safe & convenient” read the Tweet.