3,428 new cases take Delhi’s Covid tally to 3.24L

New Delhi, Oct 16 : The national capital has reported 3,428 new Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities related to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of the latest figures, Delhi’s Covid tally mounted to 3.24 lakh on Friday, while the death toll swelled to 5,946, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi government.

The positivity rate recorded as per the tests done in the last 24 hours stood at 5.9 per cent. The death rate, based on the average of the last 10 days, remained at 1.25 per cent, the release stated.

The cumulative positivity rate of the cases is 8.35 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

The exact case tally of Delhi now stands at 3,24,459, including 2,95,699 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,814, of which 13,152 are in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi as of date is 2,747.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.