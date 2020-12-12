343 more villages join Ayodhya to give city a grander makeover

Lucknow, Dec 12 : The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to merge 343 more villages with Ayodhya to give the city of Lord Ram a grander makeover. These villages will be included in the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) area. After the merger the area of the ADA will extend to 872.81 square km.

A grand temple to Lord Ram is being built at his birthplace in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the tourists coming from all over the world, the state government is giving the city a grand makeover. Of the 154 revenue villages of Ayodhya, 63 are from Gonda district and 126 from Basti district which have been included in the Ayodhya Development Zone. The population of Ayodhya is 8,73,373 based on the 2011 Population Census.

As Ayodhya attracts tourists from all over India and the world and their number is likely to increase after the construction of the grand Ram temple, the government has prepared a roadmap for the expansion of the city, giving it a modern look.

The Ayodhya Development Zone covers the entire area of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, Bhadarsa Nagar panchayat of Ayodhya and Nawabganj Palika Parishad falling in Gonda district. The Nawabganj Palika Parishad is adjoining Ayodhya.

