35 percent of prisoners in Telangana are graduates or more: NCRB

Hyderabad: In Telangana, a total of 35 percent of graduates are in prison of which 12 percent are convicts and around 23 percent of undertrials, as per the reports of Prison Statistics India 2020 released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday.

Among the convicts, 421 are illiterate and 817 have studied below class. 10, 441 have studied till class 10 or below the graduation, 40 are post-graduates and 23 have a tech degree or diploma.

In convicts, 1211 are Hindus, 450 Muslims, 218 Christians, 29 Sikhs, and two from other beliefs. According to the caste, 399 convicts belong to the SC community, 214 to the ST community, and 678 are OBCs.

Among the 3,946 undertrials, 720 are illiterate, 1,327 have studied below Class 10, 995 have studied till Class 10 and above, 525 are graduates, 138 hold a tech degree or diploma, and 241 are post-graduates.

A total of 2,725 undertrials are Hindus, 1,041 Muslims, 138 Christians, 14 Sikhs, and 28 belong to other religions. Caste-wise total undertrials, 662 are SCs, 408 STs, 1,007 OBCs, and 1,869 are from other communities.

A total of 1905 Convicts 1782 are male and 123 are female and 3909 are Undertrial, in which 3679 are male and 230 are females.

According to the report, five persons were punished with the death penalty in the State in 2020.