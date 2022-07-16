353 children killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th July 2022 11:16 pm IST
IANS

Kiev: Around 353 children have been killed and more than 662 injured in Ukraine so far since the beginning of Russia’s full scale invasion.

Most of the children were affected in Donetsk region (353), Kharkiv (191), Kiev (116), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (61), Mykolayiv (53), Kherson (52), Zaporizhzhia (31), according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 353 children were killed and more than 662 children were injured,” the Prosecutor General’s Office posted on Telegram.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Seven killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

These numbers are not final as efforts are being made to establish casualties in areas of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, Ukrinform reported.

A total of 2,138 educational institutions were damaged as a result of bombings and shelling by the armed Russian forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button