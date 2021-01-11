355 Covid recoveries, 113 new cases in J&K

Jammu, Jan 11 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw thrice the number of Covid patients discharged after recovery than the number of new cases recorded during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 355 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery while 113 tested positive — 46 from the Jammu division and 67 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 122,651 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 118,972 have recovered, 1,911 have succumbed, including one on Monday, while the number of active cases is 1,768, out of which 868 are from the Jammu division and 900 are from the Kashmir division.

