Hyderabad: Within days of the Charminar Dawakhana (Government Nizamia General Hospital) being declared a Level-1 treatment centre for COVID-19, around 180 persons suspected to have been infected with the virus were under observation at the hospital. 36 of these people have been tested positive for coronavirus, informs Mohammad Ahsan Farooqi, Additional director AYUSH and Principal of Nizamia Tibbi College.

On April 9, the Nizamia hospital had 272 people with suspected cases; out of whom 19 tested positive while the remaining have been discharged. Subsequently, the hospital underwent the fumigation (sanitisation process). Phase 2 of the lockdown began on April 10. Within nine days of its sanitisation the hospital has detected 36 positive cases and referred them to the isolation centre in Gandhi Hospital.

According to Mr. Farooqi, till date over 300 patients have been admitted into the hospital out of which 53 tested positive for coronavirus.

Moreover, on Friday (if you mean yesterday put “yesterday “instead of “on Friday” as the world “on” has been used twice in the sentence) a video from the Nizamia Hospital went viral on social media showing that the patients admitted into its COVID-19 centre are not receiving food.

Clarifying about the video Mr. Farooqi said, “People kept under observation in this hospital belong to Old City and they are not liking the vegetarian food as they demand Hyderabadi cuisine which cannot be provided to patients.”

The out-patient Level-1 treatment centre for COVID-19 at Nizamia General Hospital in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

However, the state government has designated eight more hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Apart from Gandhi Hospital — Secunderabad, the other facilities identified for this purpose are District Hospital — King Koti, Gachibowli Hospital, Nature Cure Hospital — Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital — Charminar, Government Ayurveda Hospital — Erragadda, Government Ayurveda Teaching Hospital — Warangal and DK Government Homeo Hospital — Ramanthapur.

