36 e-bikes gutted in motor showroom fire in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: As many as 36 electric bikes were gutted in a huge fire in a motor showroom in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvatipuram district, police said. The incident occurred in Manam Motors in Palakonda town in the early hours of Monday.

E-bikes and batteries kept in the showroom for special discounted sales on Deepawali were destroyed in the fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Also Read One killed in explosion while making firecrackers in Andhra

Officials suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. The exact cause will be known after the investigation, a police officer said.

According to the showroom management, the fire caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakh.

A huge fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad last month resulted in the death of eight persons. The fire from the showroom located in the basement of a multi-storey building had spread to a hotel on the top floor, killing eight persons and injuring nine others staying in the hotel.