36 hours operation, 2,361 evacuated from Markaz: Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Amid centre of controversy for holding congregation despite prohibitory orders, the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat has been totally evacuated, said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia tweeted: “After 36 hours of operation with the help of medical staff, DTC till 4 a.m. whole building has been emptied. A total of 2361 persons were found out of which 617 have been admitted to the hospitals, and the rest of them have been quarantined.”

Sisodia thanked all the staff who were involved in the evacuation while and FIR has been registered against the organisers.

Also Read Nizamuddin area sanitised after 24 tested COVID-19 positive

Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has been booked for violating the Epidemic Act provisions and also IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Crime Branch will also question the Markaz chief as well as Saad Kandhalvi, who organized such a large gathering of the sect’s followers in a situation where coronavirus infection spreads quickly.

Crime Branch sources said it would now look for those who participated in the event and then dispersed to various parts of the country, many among them carrying the deadly corona infection. Many states have reported that such religious followers have already been found corona-positive.

Besides, it would also list out foreigners who might have already left for their countries.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.