36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Gangtok: Thirty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 63, a top Health Department official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said the 36 reports came very late this evening from the virology lab at STNM hospital.

Of the total 63 COVID-19 cases, three have recovered, while 60 are active, Bhutia said.

The contact-tracing of COVID-19 patients was underway, he said. The patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital for treatment, he added.

Of the fresh patients, 12 had recently returned from Maharashtra and two from neighbouring West Bengal, and they were in various quarantine centres in East Sikkim district, Bhutia said.

“Nine were in Bahai School quarantine facility in Ranipool area, three in Epica garden and two in PNG School,” he said.

The three quarantine centres have been converted into containment centres after detection of positive cases from there.

Source: PTI

