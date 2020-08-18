36 test COVID positive at Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda

Hyderabad: In the Institute of Mental Health, Erragada out of 140 suspected patients 36 tested positive for COVID, on Tuesday. Comparatively, more males tested positive than females.

The hospital authorities said that they are testing another 100 more patients of the adjacent ward and the results will be out soon.



“As the cases have been on constant rise, we have opted for COVID-19 testing for everyone in the hospital since August 15. We are receiving the reports of patients and staff who underwent coronavirus testing. Out of 70 patients tested from the female ward, three patients reported positive. Out of 70 patients from another ward 25 patients tested positive and out of 150 staff in the hospital only one tested positive and remaining positive reports were of newly admitted patients. We tested over 100 patients today as well and the results will be out tomorrow,” said Dr. Uma Shenkar,

Superintendent of the IMH. “We have sent nine patients to Gandhi Hospital and the remaining 25 patients are kept in the isolation ward under the doctors watch. We are also ensuring coronavirus norms are strictly followed by the doctors and all the staff who are visiting quarantine wards. We are providing PPE kits, masks, sanitizers, and gloves to the staff. We have around 1000 masks and sanitizer bottles stocked for nurses and doctors, we shall try to get a few more shortly,” he added.