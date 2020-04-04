36-year-old nurse Nasreen dies after contracting coronavirus

UK: A dedicated nurse and mother of three children, Areema Nasreen died of COVID-19 after he contracted coronavirus while treating patients in the hospital.

Nasreen lost battle against coronavirus

Nasreen, a British Pakistani woman was the nurse at Walsall Manor Hospital. She lost the battle against the virus on Friday.

It may be mentioned that Nasreen had worked in the hospital as a cleaner before completing her graduation in nursing.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Chief Executive Richard Beeken said that Nasreen was a valued member of the team.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street tweeted, “Such tragic news this morning, my heart goes out to Areema’s family and three children. Frontline workers across the West Midlands are risking their lives day after day to protect us, the least we can do to help them is follow Government advice”.

Meanwhile, another nurse Aimee O’Rourke, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, has also passed away after contracting the virus.

Coronavirus deaths

On Friday, Britain reported a record 684 new COVID-19 deaths.

The UK coronavirus death toll reached 3605 whereas, the total number of cases in the country crossed 38, 690.

