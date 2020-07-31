3,658 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

31st July 2020
Pune: The Pune district reported 3,658 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the case tally to 81,771, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,922 with 64 patients dying, he said.

“Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far,” the official said.

“However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery,” he added.

893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

Source: PTI
