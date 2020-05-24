37 lakh migrants transported in 2813 Sharmik special trains

Desperate to go home, migrant laborers from Hyderabad wait in long queue to board Sharmik special train which will take them to their native places. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has run 2813 Shramik Special trains, carrying over 37 lakh passengers, till 10 am of 24.05.2020. Congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved. 80 per cent of total Shramik Special Trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Convergence of trains to these destinations caused congestion in the network.

Further, increased time taken in de boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at the stations led to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion to ease the congestion few trains were diverted via Mathura, Jharsuguda. Round the clock monitoring at Railway Board level, Zonal Railway level and Divisional level IRCTC and Railways have mobilized resources to ensure regular supply of meals and water to the Shramik Special trains and minimize inconvenience to the passengers.

Nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 80 per cent of total Shramik special trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (1301 for U.P. and 973 for Bihar).

Most of the destinations in Uttar Pradesh are around Lucknow – Gorakhpur sector and in Bihar around Patna. Of 565 trains on run since yesterday, 266 were going to Bihar and 172 to Uttar Pradesh. Convergence of trains to these destinations caused congestion in the network.

Further, increased time taken in de – boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at the stations is leading to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion.

Convergence of trains to these destinations caused congestion in the network. Further, increased time taken in de – boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at the stations is leading to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion to ease the congestion few trains were diverted via Mathura, Jharsuguda.

Further, route rationalization order has been issued to avoid congestion on routes with heavy traffic. Round the clock monitoring at Railway Board level, Zonal Railway level and Divisional level is being done to ensure that trains are not delayed.

The train running staff have also been sensitized to ensure punctual running of Shramik spl trains. With these efforts, the congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved due to the surge in east bound trains leading to network congestion, trains got delayed and this affected the meals distribution schedule.

IRCTC and Railways have mobilized resources to ensure regular supply of meals and water to the Shramik Special trains and minimize inconvenience to the passengers.

