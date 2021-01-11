37 US soldiers, 5 civilians test Covid-19 positive in S.Korea

Seoul, Jan 11 : Thirty-seven more American soldiers and five civilians have tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that the 42 individuals arrived in South Korea between December 28, 2020, and January 8, reports Xinhua news agency.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kusan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 581, according to Yonhap news agency.

“Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19,” the USFK said.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 451 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 69,114.

