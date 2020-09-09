37-year-old man arrested for raping woman in her 80s in Delhi

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police on for allegedly raping a woman in her 80s, in Chhawla in the southwest of the national capital on Monday evening, police said here today.

अम्मा उस 33 साल के दरिंदे से भीख माँगती रही की उनको छोड़ दे! वो उसके दादी की उमर की हैं। पर हवस के नशे में डूबे हुए उस जानवर ने रेप कर सब हद पार कर दीं!



कैसा समाज है हमारा? इंसानियत मर गयी है जिसके लिए 6 महीने की बेटी और 90 साल की महिला – दोनों ही सिर्फ़ एक वस्तु है। शर्मनाक! https://t.co/wleCn8wBPl — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 8, 2020

“A 37-year-old man, a plumber by profession, was arrested yesterday for raping a woman, in her 80s, in Chhawla area of Delhi,” said the police.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the elderly woman on Tuesday.

“90-year-old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi’s Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered,” DCW posted on Twitter today.

Source: ANI