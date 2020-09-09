37-year-old man arrested for raping woman in her 80s in Delhi

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 9th September 2020 11:11 am IST
37-year-old man arrested in Delhi for raping woman in her 80s

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police on for allegedly raping a woman in her 80s, in Chhawla in the southwest of the national capital on Monday evening, police said here today.

“A 37-year-old man, a plumber by profession, was arrested yesterday for raping a woman, in her 80s, in Chhawla area of Delhi,” said the police.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the elderly woman on Tuesday.

“90-year-old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi’s Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered,” DCW posted on Twitter today. 

Source: ANI
