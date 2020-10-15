3,720 active cases take Bengal’s Covid tally to 3,09,417

Kolkata, Oct 15 : West Bengal recorded 3,720 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s cornavirus tally to 3,09,417, as per the medical bulletin issued by the state government.

With 62 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, Covid fatalities in the state rose to 5,870.

The state presently has 31,984 active cases, while the discharge rate remained at 87.77 per cent, the bulletin issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

According to the report, as many as 42,653 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total figures to about 38.62 lakh.

Kolkata recorded 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by North 24 Parganas (14) and Howrah (6). Kolkata also saw 784 new Covid-19 cases while North 24 Parganas reported 763 cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.