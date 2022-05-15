38 fast-track courts regularised by Telangana government

Hyderabad: The state government issued orders to convert 38 fast-track courts in Telangana into regular courts.

According to the Government Order (GO), the request of the Registrar General of the High Court was accepted to regularise fast track courts for smooth and effective functioning of the district judiciary in order to render speedy justice to the litigant public and also to facilitate the establishment of courts in the newly carved out revenue districts.

Of these, 22 fast-track courts have been converted into Additional District Judge Courts and another 16 fast-track courts have been converted into Senior Civil Judge Courts.

The GO also sanctioned posts for the newly regularised courts. A total of 1,098 posts for district judges, senior civil judges, chief administrative officers, superintendents, and senior assistants have been granted.

While 682 posts were sanctioned to the 22 Additional District Sessions Judge Courts, 416 posts were granted to the Senior Civil Judge Courts.

Separately, 308 posts were sanctioned for 14 more Additional District Judge Courts.