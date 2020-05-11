38 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, tally now 2018

Amaravati: With 38 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the COVID- 19Ntally crossed the 2,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Monday to touch 2,018 in just 60 days after the first infection was detected in the state.

The first coronavirus case was reported in AP on March 12 and the number crossed the 1,000 mark on April 25.

And by May 11 the COVID-19 cases shot past the 2,000 mark.

The rise in cases was primarily due to the record number of samples being tested in the state, medical and health department officials said, noting that 1,81,144 tests were conducted till date.

In the last 24 hours, 7,409 tests were conducted.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 38 new cases were added to the states tally but at the same time 73 patients got discharged from hospitals, thereby reducing the number of active cases to 975.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 45.

In all 998 coronavirus patients had recovered, according to the latest bulletin.

The Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market connection was evident in the spurt in cases in districts like Chittoor and Kurnool and they added nine each.

Anantapuramu district reported eight, Guntur five, Krishna and Visakhapatnam three each and SPS Nellore one fresh case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

In Kurnool, 28 patients were discharged after recovery, 22 in Guntur, 14 in SPS Nellore, five in Krishna and two each in Kadapa and Srikakulam.

Source: PTI

