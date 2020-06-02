38 Tablighi Jamaat members to donate plasma after COVID recovery

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Jafer Hussain Meraj and Kausar Mohiuddin holding a meet on plasma donation at GM Function Hall in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: As many as 38 Tablighi Jamaat members from Telangana who beat Coronavirus after being diagnosed recently, has decided to donate plasma to aid the recovery of other COVID-19 patients, announced Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

In a meeting on Tuesday, at GM Function Hall, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi encouraged the Tablighi Jamaat members to donate plasma so to help other patients to fight against COVID-19.

Earlier in April, Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted 32 names of recovered Tablighi Jamaat members to TS government, who had come forward to donate the plasma.

Speaking on the occasion, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The Jamat has been demonized as ‘super spreader’ and even accused of ‘coronajihad’ by some media houses, however, members of the Jamat have been seen donating blood plasma and helping other COVID-19 patients in this collective fight against Coronavirus”.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.