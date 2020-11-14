38-year-old man shot dead in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka: A 38-year-old man was shot dead and his face crushed in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Sunil Das was found on the bank of Motihara river in Machkol village on Friday, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Animesh Naithani said.

Das, a resident of Barnia in the Taljhari police station area, was shot and also attacked with a sharp weapon to deform the face, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said that the reason behind the killing seems to be enmity with someone.

The face was badly injured so that the corpse is not identified, he said.

The police are investigating the case, he added

